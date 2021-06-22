38-year-old man killed by leopard in Uttarakhand’s Pauri

A 38-year-old man was mauled to death by a leopard in a village of Uttarakhand’s Pauri district on Tuesday. He had gone out in the morning when a leopard pounced on him and dragged him towards the forest area, forest officials said.

Mukesh Sharma, divisional forest officer (DFO), Pauri said, “Thirty-eight-year-old Dinesh Chandra was attacked by a leopard in the morning near his house. His family members and local villagers started looking for him. His mauled body was later found from the nearby bushes in the forest area”, he said.

Sharma said the leopard dragged the man towards the forest area and ate his body parts. He said ex-gratia relief will be handed over to the deceased’s family members after completing the required formalities. He said they are also setting up a cage to the village where the incident took place to catch the leopard.

This is not the first such incident in the state in the last year or so. In March, a leopard killed a 60-year-old in Pithoragarh district. In February, a 46-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard in Kapri village Pithoragarh district. A 45-year-old woman was killed by a tiger on February 11 in Ramnagar of Nainital. Earlier, a 60-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard in Khatima of US Nagar on February 6.

On January 20, a 50-year-woman was killed by a leopard in Almora district. On December 1, 2020, a 65-year-old man was killed by a leopard in Chamoli district. In the first week of November last year, a 21-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack in Champawat district. Three women, including a teen, lost their lives in a week in October last year in Okhalkanda block of Nainital. On October 15, an 11-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in Jaspur area in US Nagar district when she was playing with her siblings outside her house.