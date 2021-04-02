After getting thrashed, mela officer garlanded by Akhada seers in a patch-up move

Additional mela officer Harbeer Singh on Friday visited the Bairagi camp where Nirmohi Akhada seers welcomed and garlanded him in a move to bury the dispute that had emerged between the two sides on Thursday. Shri Panch Nirmohi Akhada’s Mahant Rajendra Singh said “trivial incidents can’t overshadow the grandeur of Kumbh”.

On Thursday, Singh was allegedly manhandled by Akhada seers over lack of proper arrangements in Mahakumbh mela. On Friday, the official was welcomed by Shri Panch Nirmohi Akhada’s Mahant Rajendra Singh while the seers showered petals and garlanded him.

“Both saints and mela administration work in tandem during Kumbh fairs and will do so in Mahakumbh 2021. A grand and safe Kumbh mela is all that we are working together for,” said Mahant Rajendra Das.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General, Kumbh mela force expressed unhappiness over Singh’s manhandling by Akhada seers.

“Akhada Parishad has also condemned the behaviour of seers at Bairagi camp. Entry has been made in the general diary and the matter is being investigated. Due legal action will be taken,” said Sanjay Gunjiyal, Inspector-General, Kumbh mela force.

“The state government has failed in organising the Mahakumbh fair. For centuries, the fair was being held for four months but the state government curtailed it to one month is not able to provide requisite facilities for saints and pilgrims. We condemn the incident that occurred at Bairagi camp. It is quite unfortunate,” said Congress state unit president Pritam Singh. The Bairagi akhada includes Nirmohi, Nirvani and Digambar Akhada.

A city-based lawyer has filed a complaint against the spiritual head of Shri Panch Nirmohi Akhada in connection with the assault on Singh by Akhada seers.

Lawyer Arun Bhadauriya submitted a complaint at Bairagi camp Kumbh Mela police station alleging a conspiracy by Shir Panch Nirmohi Akhada’s Mahant Rajendra Das and other Akhada seers. In the complaint, Bhaduriya alleged that officer Harbeer Singh was called to Bariagi camp on the pretext of no power supply at the Akhada camps.

“I urge concerned officials to register a case against Mahant Rajendra Das and other seers involved in beating up of Kumbh mela additional officer and his security guard who is recuperating in the hospital. Saints can’t transgress the boundaries of law and order. They are regarded in high esteem in Hindu Sanatan Dharma and society,” Bhadauriya stated.

When contacted, Kumbh mela Superintendent of Police (SP) Surjeet Singh Pawar said that Bairagi camp Kumbh mela police station has received the complaint and the probe is on.