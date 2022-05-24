Ajay Kothiyal, AAP's Uttarakhand CM candidate, joins BJP in Dehradun
- Ajay Kothiyal had resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party last week. The AAP had registered a nil in the recently concluded election.
The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial candidate for the recently concluded Assembly election in Uttarakhand, retired colonel Ajay Kothiyal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun.
Kothiyal had resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party last week. The former army officer had announced his decision to quit the party on Twitter and even posted his resignation letter on the microblogging site.
"I have been a member of the Aam Aadmi Party from April 19, 2021, to May 18, 2022. Keeping the feelings of ex-soldiers, ex para-military personnel, the elders, women, youths and the intellectuals, I am sending you my resignation on May 18," Kothiyal wrote to Kejriwal.
In March this year, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in Uttarakhand as it bagged 47 seats, 11 more than the required majority in the 70-seat assembly. The AAP had drawn a nil in the election despite making several .
The Congress that was looking for a comeback in the hill state won 19 seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) registered victory in two constituencies.
