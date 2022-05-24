Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Ajay Kothiyal, AAP's Uttarakhand CM candidate, joins BJP in Dehradun
dehradun news

Ajay Kothiyal, AAP's Uttarakhand CM candidate, joins BJP in Dehradun

  • Ajay Kothiyal had resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party last week. The AAP had registered a nil in the recently concluded election.
Ajay Kothiyal joins the BJP in the presence of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun on Tuesday. (ANI Twitter)
Ajay Kothiyal joins the BJP in the presence of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun on Tuesday. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on May 24, 2022 05:37 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial candidate for the recently concluded Assembly election in Uttarakhand, retired colonel Ajay Kothiyal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun.

Kothiyal had resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party last week. The former army officer had announced his decision to quit the party on Twitter and even posted his resignation letter on the microblogging site.

"I have been a member of the Aam Aadmi Party from April 19, 2021, to May 18, 2022. Keeping the feelings of ex-soldiers, ex para-military personnel, the elders, women, youths and the intellectuals, I am sending you my resignation on May 18," Kothiyal wrote to Kejriwal.

In March this year, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in Uttarakhand as it bagged 47 seats, 11 more than the required majority in the 70-seat assembly. The AAP had drawn a nil in the election despite making several .

The Congress that was looking for a comeback in the hill state won 19 seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) registered victory in two constituencies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
uttarakhand
uttarakhand
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • HT Image

    Haryana municipal polls on June 19

    Election to the state's 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils will be held on June 19 and the results will be declared on June 22, Haryana's State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh announced on Monday. Candidates can withdraw their candidature until June 7 from 11am to 3pm. Election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the same day.

  • HT Image

    Gurugram cops implement new plan to tackle traffic amid heavy rain

    The traffic police on Monday devised a new plan to manage congestion across the city during the monsoon and to ensure timely action by deploying teams at all key points with motors to pump out water before commuters could get stuck, unlike previous years when they would reach these spots after receiving reports of congestion. Police said that on Monday they had to remove accumulated water from major traffic intersections to allow commuters to pass.

  • HT Image

    Gurugram receives 73.4mm rainfall in 24 hours, breaks 25-year-old record

    Heavy showers, accompanied by hail storms and strong winds, brought much-needed relief to the residents of Gurugram from sweltering heat and hot winds on Monday morning, with the city recording its highest rainfall at 73.4mm in the month of May in the past 25 years. Gurugram on Monday (around 5 30pm) recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3C and a minimum of 16.5C — around five and eight degrees below normal, respectively.

  • HT Image

    Man hacked to death for resisting robbery on KMP expressway

    The police have booked several unidentified suspects for allegedly killing a man for resisting a robbery bid near Kharkhari village in IMT Manesar, on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway, late Saturday night, said the officials on Monday. Singh succumbed to his injuries around 4.30am on Sunday. Singh was robbed of his cellphone, a silver neck chain, and a few of his other belongings, alleged by his family.

  • Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa son BY Vijayendra’s hopes of getting into the legislative council were dashed on Tuesday after the BJP central election committee ignored the state unit’s recommendation. (PTI File Photo)

    Party won’t let us down, says BY Vijayendra after BJP snubs him, denies MLC seat

    BENGALURU: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's BY Vijayendra on Tuesday asked his supporters to conduct themselves with patience and dignity after the Bharatiya Janata Party decided against fielding him for the state legislative council elections.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out