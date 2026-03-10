Gairsain, A Bill was introduced in in the Uttarakhand Assembly on Tuesday to ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes by creating an integrated household-level data repository of beneficiaries. Bill introduced in Uttarakhand Assembly to create data repository of welfare scheme beneficiaries

The 'Devbhoomi Family Bill 2026', introduced by Uttarakhand Parliamentary Affairs Minister Subodh Uniyal, provides for the creation of an integrated and verified family-based database called "Devbhoomi Family" in the state, with the name of the eldest female member of the family above 18 years of age as the head of the family.

It aims to make the implementation of schemes more effective and transparent with coordination between various departments on beneficiary data as well as to make transparent assistance to beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the Bill "will prove to be a milestone towards good governance. It will increase administrative efficiency, better utilise resources, and ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the residents of Uttarakhand more effectively."

Currently, various state departments use separate beneficiary databases for their respective schemes, which often leads to problems such as duplication of beneficiary data, complex re-verification processes, difficulty in coordination between departments.

This puts additional strain on administrative resources but also hinders the review and effective implementation of schemes, as per the Bill.

The Bill will establish an integrated household-level data repository in the state, which will serve as a reliable source of beneficiary-related information for various departments and agencies.

It aims to ensure better targeted implementation of schemes and ensure more effective delivery of government assistance to needy families.

In addition, it proposes to establish an appropriate institutional mechanism for effective management, protection of the data management system, ensuring secure and regulated data exchange between departments.

The system will in accordance with the provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, ensuring consent, transparency, and security of individuals' data, according to the Bill.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.