BJP leads in all 5 seats in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in all five seats of hill state Uttarakhand, as per the early trends counting trends. The BJP won all five seats in 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections. The counting of votes began at 8 am. BJP supporters during a campaign rally. (ANI Photo)

BJP leader and former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is leading from Haridwar, while Anil Baluni is ahead in Garhwal constituency.

In Tehri Garhwal seat, BJP’s Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah is leading by 26,240 votes, while Independent candidate Bobby Panwar is trailing behind her, and Congress’ Jot Singh Gunsola stands third. Laxmi Shah has been a sitting MP from the Tehri Garhwal seat since 2012.

In Pauri Garhwal seat, BJP chief spokesperson and national media in charge Anil Baluni is leading by 34,548 votes against his nearest rival and former state Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal.

In Almora, BJP’s Ajay Tamta is leading by 67,860 votes, while Pradeep Tamta of Congress is trailing behind him

In Nainital-US Nagar seat, BJP leader and Union minister of state Ajay Bhatt is leading by a margin of 1,45,319 votes. His nearest rival Prakash Joshi has got 107610 votes.

“We will win all five seats in the state and score a hatrick. On the basis of development works and Modi’s popularity, the NDA will form its government at the Centre. We have been eagerly waiting for the final results,” BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt said.

State Congress chief Karan Mahara said the results will go in the favour of the INDIA bloc in the state and country.

“I am confident that the INDIA bloc will form a government at the Centre,” he said.