Centre, Uttarakhand govt sign MoU on 173 cr science city project in Dehradun

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Central government and Uttarakhand government for setting up of ₹173 crore science city in Dehradun in presence of chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday.

The MoU was signed between Uttarakhand State Council for Science & Technology (UCOST) and National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), an autonomous organisation under the Indian Ministry of Culture.

The MoU was signed by Samarendra Kumar, director NCSM and managing director UCOST Rajendra Dobhal.

The project will take four years to complete. The Centre will provide ₹88 crore while the state government will contribute ₹85 crore for the ambitious project.

Rawat said special efforts are required to make the science city project a centre of attraction for all.

“Efforts need to be made to complete the project on time. Such projects can be completed on time with strong will and collective efforts of all involved stakeholders,” he said.

Rawat said the project will prove to be an important step in pushing the scientific legacy of India.

“Our efforts would be to ensure that people see the uniqueness of Uttarakhand through such projects. The selection of land for the project will be made keeping in mind the ease for visitors and students,” he said.

