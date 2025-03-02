Chamoli avalanche: Death toll rises to 7, search on for last remaining person

Dehradun: The death toll in Friday’s avalanche tragedy near Mana village in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district rose to seven, with three more bodies recovered from the disaster-hit site on Sunday, officials said adding that the search is underway for the last remaining person believed to be trapped in the snow that has accumulated up to 6-7 feet in the area. The rescue teams searching for missing workers in the deep snow at the avalanche-hit site near Mana in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.

Meanwhile, the total number of border road construction workers who were affected by the avalanche has been revised to 54 from 55 as it came to light that one of them, Sunil Kumar, had left the place before the avalanche hit their campsite.

Forty-six of them were rescued successfully by a team of over 200 personnel from the Army, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district administration, and other state agencies.

The workers were trapped in eight snow-buried containers and a shed where they were sleeping.

Lt Col Manish Srivastava, public relations officer, defence, Dehradun, said, “The rescue teams have recovered three more bodies from the avalanche hit site today. Now the death toll in the tragedy is 7. The search for the last remaining person is underway.”

“On Sunday, we were apprised by the (Chamoli) district administration and rescue teams that a missing worker, Sunil Kumar, had proceeded home before the accident and his family has confirmed that he is safe at home. The total number of workers affected by the avalanche incident has now been revised as 54, which was initially reported as 55.”

“Eight helicopters deployed in the rescue operations have airlifted all rescued workers from Army’s Mana post to Jyotirmath (previously Joshimath) and are being treated at the Army hospital,” he said.

Chief minister Pushar Singh Dhami said modern technology and equipment such as ground penetrating radar, thermal imaging camera, victim locating camera have been deployed at the avalanche hit site.

Dhami said, “To assist the rescue efforts, a drone-based intelligent buried object detection system has mobilised by Mi-17 helicopter from Delhi. An unmanned aerial vehicle, a quadrotor aerial vehicle and three mini remotely piloted aircraft drones have also been employed in the rescue operation.”

He asked the rescue teams to trace the remaining missing worker at any cost, as a weather warning has been issued by the India Meterological Department (IMD) for March 3.

“All rescued workers should get proper medical treatment,” he said.

Dhami asked Chamoli district magistrate Sandeep Tiwari to make arrangements for the post-mortem of the deceased workers and ensure that their bodies are sent to their native places as soon as possible.

Praising the rescue teams, he said that it was due to their commendable efforts that 46 workers were safely rescued.

Dhami said as the possibility of avalanche increases in February and March, his government has issued an advisory to send workers working in higher Himalayan region to safe places.