Couple from UP who kidnapped 3-month-old infant arrested, baby rescued: Cops
Rudrapur: Police arrested a couple from Bulandshahr of Uttar Pradesh and rescued a 3-month-old baby kidnapped from Kichha of Udham Singh Nagar on Tuesday, police said on Thursday.
“A person from a village under Pulbhatta police station filed a complaint on Tuesday about the kidnapping of his infant. Teams were constituted and sent to Bulandshahr on information gathered by the police and the child recovered within 24 hours,” said Manjunath TC, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Udham Singh Nagar district on Thursday.
Prem Chand, a resident of Satuyia village under Pulbhatta police station filed a complaint that Naina alias Jyoti kidnapped her baby. During initial investigations, police learnt that Naina is married to Suraj of Raju Nagla village under Baheri police station in Bareilly district and that he worked as a cook at a roadside eatery in Anoopshahr of Bulandshahr district of UP.
Police traced Suraj’s location in Anoop Shahar and rushed a team on Wednesday. The team nabbed the couple and rescued the child.
“Suraj was also involved in the crime. When she kidnapped the baby Suraj came to Bilaspur from Anoopshahr to take them along with him. Naina revealed that she wanted to take the child to Kolkata and to sell it to a needy person at a higher price,” Manjunath said.
Police brought the couple to US Nagar and added sections 370 (selling of person) and 120B (concealing design to commit offences) to the original case. Both were produced in court and sent to jail.
The SSP said, “Naina is a Bangladeshi national and crossed the border years ago and lived with her maternal uncle in Nadia district of West Bengal. She is a habitual offender and has been married several times”. Suraj was her seventh husband, police said.
-
11-year-old girl dies by suicide in Rabale
An eleven-year-old girl from Sambhaji Nagar in Rabale died by suicide at her residence on Wednesday night when nobody was at home. The Class 5 student was spotted by a neighbour through the window. The girl stayed with her parents, 14-year-old sister and a 20-year-old brother who worked on daily wages. The family originally hails from Nepal.
-
42 migrant workers died in Gurugram this year, 20 of them at construction sites: Police
At least 42 migrant workers were killed in Gurugram till July 30 this year, of these 20 died during accidents at construction sites, according to police data, underlining the need for stricter compliance of the safety norms even as labourers alleged that many incidents go unreported. The police added that rest of the 22 deaths were reported from offices, workshops, factories and other work places.
-
Last rites of woman who died with child in her lap at railway station performed
The last rites of a 35-year-old woman who was found dead on a platform of Bihar's Bhagalpur railway station on Sunday was performed on Thursday after authorities failed to find her family. The woman was found dead on the platform with her three-year-old boy sleeping on her lap, unaware of her demise. The specially-abled child was rescued by Bhagalpur railway police and was handed over to the child welfare committee.
-
Bihar court orders judicial custody of cop over failure to produce accused
Judge Manoj Kumar issued a show-cause notice to Rohtas police superintendent Ashish Bharti calling the failure a serious negligence and ordered him to appear in person in the court on Wednesday.
-
Now, Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha receives ED summons in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha in connection with alleged money laundering in the Patra 'Chawl' redevelopment case. The ED said summons were issued after transactions done on Varsha Raut's account came to light. During Thursday's hearing in the court on Sanjay Raut ED custody, the ED said an amount worth ₹1.08 crore was received in the account of Varsha Raut from unrelated persons.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics