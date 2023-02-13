Dehradun: Youth protest to continue over CBI probe, release of arrested persons

Youths demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into recruitment scams in Dehradun continued their protests urging candidates who had left to appear in the Patwari/Lekhpal exam held on Sunday, to rejoin them.

Key demands of the protesting youngsters included the release of arrested persons including Uttarakhand Berozgaar Sangh president Bobby Panwar, and CBI investigation into all recruitment scams.

Vinod Bagiyal, the spokesperson for the Berozgaar Sangh, said, “We have asked the candidates who left the protest sites to appear in the Patwari/Lekhpal exam to rejoin for the sake of their future. If they can’t come to Dehradun, they can participate in their respective areas.”

Bagiyal said, “We demand the CBI investigation into all recruitment scams and release of Bobby Panwar and other members of Sangh. We will remain sitting at the protest sites until our key demands are met.”

Also Read: Youth protest in Dehradun demanding CBI probe into recruitment scams

A large number of students also boycotted the Patwari/Lekhpal exam to support the union, while the Uttarakhand police on social media claimed that “some people” stopped the students from appearing in the exam.

In a tweet, Uttarakhand Police said, “Strict action will be taken against people who are stopping candidates from not appearing in the exam.”

Uttarakhand government on Friday evening said an inquiry by the CBI into the recruitment scams in the state will not be ordered since the high court in October last year dismissed a petition seeking a CBI probe into the Uttarakhand subordinate service selection commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case and expressed its faith in investigations carried out by state police’s special task force (STF).

On October 19, 2022, the high court had turned down the petition filed by deputy leader of opposition in the state assembly and Congress MLA Bhuvan Kapri for a CBI investigation into the UKSSSC paper leak case.

Youths looking for employment across the state have demanded a CBI investigation under the supervision of a sitting high court judge for the recruitment scams in the state, following the fresh leaks of exams conducted by Uttarakhand Public Service Commission.

Thousands of youngsters had gathered near Gandhi Park in Dehradun on Thursday over the same demand.

However, the protests turned violent leaving over two dozen policemen injured.

The police resorted to baton charge during the protests and arrested 13 persons, including Berozgaar Sangh’s president Panwar.