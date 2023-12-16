close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Dehradun News / Dhami offers tributes to IAF pilot killed in trainer aircraft crash

Dhami offers tributes to IAF pilot killed in trainer aircraft crash

PTI |
Dec 16, 2023 09:21 PM IST

Dhami offers tributes to IAF pilot killed in trainer aircraft crash

Dehradun, Dec 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday paid tributes to Indian Air Force squadron leader Abhimanyu Rai, who died in a Pilatus trainer aircraft crash earlier this month.

HT Image
HT Image

The trainer jet crashed near Hyderabad on December 4. It had developed a technical snag after taking off from the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad. Both pilots onboard the aircraft suffered fatal injuries.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Dhami visited Rai's residence here and met with the bereaved family. He was accompanied by Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi.

The 33-year-old Rai died as he steered the crashing trainer jet away from populated areas and it crash-landed in an empty stretch of land.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out