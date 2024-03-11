 Drugs worth ₹1.10 cr seized from inter-state drug supplier in Uttarakhand: Police - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Dehradun / Drugs worth 1.10 cr seized from inter-state drug supplier in Uttarakhand: Police

Drugs worth 1.10 cr seized from inter-state drug supplier in Uttarakhand: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 11, 2024 04:41 PM IST

The anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of the Uttarakhand Police on Monday arrested an inter-state drug supplier from Haridwar and recovered 1.11 kg smack (an adulterated form of heroin) from him, a police official said.

Smack is an adulterated form of heroin. (HT photo)
According to police, this recovery is the largest made in the state as its approximate value is 1.10 crore in the international market.

Additional superintendent of police (special task force) Chandra Mohan Singh said, “We have been continuously taking action against the problem of drug addiction in the state under the Drug Free Devbhoomi campaign. Our ANTF team arrested an inter-state drug smuggler and recovered 1kg and 110 grams of smack from him. It is the largest recovery of smack in the state. Its approximate value is 1.10 crore”.

“During interrogation, he said that he had brought smack from Bareilly to hand it over to an absconding accused, who is facing four NDPS cases at Manglaur and Gangnahar police stations in Haridwar. We have gathered details about active drug peddlers in the state against whom action will be taken”, he added.

Senior superintendent of police (STF) Ayush Agarwal has announced a reward of 10,000 for the police team involved in arrest of the accused and recovery of the smack.

According to the data shared by the Uttarakhand police, the three-tier ANTF recovered drugs worth 27 crore by taking action against 1,649 criminals in 2023 under drug free Uttarakhand mission 2025.

Smack also called Brown sugar, junk, dope, is a semi-synthetic opioid derived from the morphine extracted from poppy plants.

Monday, March 11, 2024
