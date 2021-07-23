Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand Cong reshuffle: Rawat elected 2022 election campaign prez
Congress leader and former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat. (HT Archive)
Uttarakhand Cong reshuffle: Rawat elected 2022 election campaign prez

Ganesh Godiyal has been named as the head of its Uttarakhand unit and Pritam Singh as the new leader of Opposition in the state assembly. Jeet Ram, Bhuwan Kapri, Tilak Raj Behad and Ranjit Rawat will be working presidents of the state unit
By Kalyan Das
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 09:46 AM IST

The Opposition Congress has named Ganesh Godiyal as the head of its Uttarakhand unit and Pritam Singh as the new leader of Opposition in the state assembly. Jeet Ram, Bhuwan Kapri, Tilak Raj Behad and Ranjit Rawat will be working presidents of the state unit.

Former chief minister Harish Rawat has been appointed as the head of the 2022 Election Committee, which will also include Rajya Sabha member Pradeep Tamta and Dinesh Agrawal. Aryendra Sharma has been named as the new state unit treasurer. The party has also constituted panels such as the Outreach Committee ahead of the polls in the state next year.

The reshuffle in Uttarakhand has been done on the lines of Punjab, where former minister Navjot Singh Sindhu has been named as the new state chief amid infighting in the party. Four working presidents have also been named in Punjab.

The names of new office bearers in Uttarakhand were announced on Thursday.

