Haldwani violence: Police station to be built on cleared land, says CM Dhami

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Monday plans to construct a police station on the land cleared of encroachments in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura. The area witnessed violence last week following the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa by authorities. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Taking to 'X', CM Dhami wrote, "Now a police station will be constructed at the place where illegal encroachment was removed in Banbhulpura, Haldwani."

CM Dhami said that there is no room for 'miscreants' in the state.

"This is a clear message from our government to the miscreants and rioters that no one who plays with the peace of Devbhoomi will be spared; there is no room for such miscreants in Uttarakhand," he added.

• Six individuals, including five purported rioters, lost their lives in the violence that erupted on February 8 during the demolition of an ‘illegal’ madrasa and a structure where namaz was conducted.

• Additionally, 60 people sustained injuries amid the clashes.

• Several acres of land were reportedly freed from encroachment as a result of the demolition efforts, said CM Dhami.

• Law enforcement has arrested 30 people thus far on charges of inciting violence during the demolition drive.

'Mob attacked police': DGP

On Sunday, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar claimed that a mob attacked police personnel in Banbhoolpura. The police were there to support a lawful anti-encroachment drive in progress.

"The police acted in the lawful exercise of their right to self-defense in discharging their official duties. We have sufficient audio-visual evidence to support this effect. It will be presented in the ongoing magisterial inquiry and criminal investigation," the DGP told ANI.

"We intend to act without any bias in full accordance with the law," he added.