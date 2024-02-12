 Haldwani violence: Police station to be built on cleared land, says CM Dhami - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Dehradun / Haldwani violence: Police station to be built on cleared land, says CM Dhami

Haldwani violence: Police station to be built on cleared land, says CM Dhami

ByHT News Desk
Feb 12, 2024 07:51 PM IST

“This is a clear message from our govt to the miscreants and rioters that no one who plays with the peace of Devbhoomi will be spared,” CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Monday plans to construct a police station on the land cleared of encroachments in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura. The area witnessed violence last week following the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa by authorities.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

ALSO READ- Haldwani violence not communal, says DM Vandana Singh

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Taking to 'X', CM Dhami wrote, "Now a police station will be constructed at the place where illegal encroachment was removed in Banbhulpura, Haldwani."

CM Dhami said that there is no room for 'miscreants' in the state.

"This is a clear message from our government to the miscreants and rioters that no one who plays with the peace of Devbhoomi will be spared; there is no room for such miscreants in Uttarakhand," he added.

ALSO READ- Haldwani riots: 25 more arrests take total to 30; Jamiat delegation visits area

Haldwani violence

• Six individuals, including five purported rioters, lost their lives in the violence that erupted on February 8 during the demolition of an ‘illegal’ madrasa and a structure where namaz was conducted.

• Additionally, 60 people sustained injuries amid the clashes.

• Several acres of land were reportedly freed from encroachment as a result of the demolition efforts, said CM Dhami.

• Law enforcement has arrested 30 people thus far on charges of inciting violence during the demolition drive.

ALSO READ- Uttarakhand: Situation normal in Haldwani, additional central forces deployed, say officials

'Mob attacked police': DGP

On Sunday, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar claimed that a mob attacked police personnel in Banbhoolpura. The police were there to support a lawful anti-encroachment drive in progress.

"The police acted in the lawful exercise of their right to self-defense in discharging their official duties. We have sufficient audio-visual evidence to support this effect. It will be presented in the ongoing magisterial inquiry and criminal investigation," the DGP told ANI.

"We intend to act without any bias in full accordance with the law," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On