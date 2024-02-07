Mohali police conduct search in Trivedi Camp, two drug peddlers arrested

In search of drug peddlers, police conducted search operation at Dheha Basti in Trivedi Camp of Dera Bassi on Tuesday and arrested two accused. Villagers complain that for several years, drug peddling has been rampant in this settlement. While the sale of drugs may have decreased slightly in recent times, it has not been completely halted. (Getty image)

Under deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Manpreet Singh, station house officers (SHO) sub-inspector Ajitesh Kaushal and inspector Gurjit Singh of police station Dera Bassi and Lalru , respectively, were part of the team.

DSP Manpreet Singh said there were reports of drug peddling in this settlement. The police had conducted searches here before. During the search operation, two drug dealers were apprehended, and substances similar to narcotics were recovered from their possession.

He stated that to completely curb the sale of drugs in this area, additional measures, beyond periodic searches, would be implemented.

Villagers complain that for several years, drug peddling has been rampant in this settlement. While the sale of drugs may have decreased slightly in recent times, it has not been completely halted. Those involved in selling drugs signal to buyers by honking their motorbike horns near the settlement and proceed to sell the drugs once buyers approach them, said police