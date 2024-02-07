 Mohali police conduct search in Trivedi Camp, two drug peddlers arrested - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Dehradun / Mohali police conduct search in Trivedi Camp, two drug peddlers arrested

Mohali police conduct search in Trivedi Camp, two drug peddlers arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 07, 2024 07:46 AM IST

DSP Manpreet Singh said there were reports of drug peddling in this settlement. The police had conducted searches here before

In search of drug peddlers, police conducted search operation at Dheha Basti in Trivedi Camp of Dera Bassi on Tuesday and arrested two accused.

Villagers complain that for several years, drug peddling has been rampant in this settlement. While the sale of drugs may have decreased slightly in recent times, it has not been completely halted. (Getty image)
Villagers complain that for several years, drug peddling has been rampant in this settlement. While the sale of drugs may have decreased slightly in recent times, it has not been completely halted. (Getty image)

Under deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Manpreet Singh, station house officers (SHO) sub-inspector Ajitesh Kaushal and inspector Gurjit Singh of police station Dera Bassi and Lalru , respectively, were part of the team.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

DSP Manpreet Singh said there were reports of drug peddling in this settlement. The police had conducted searches here before. During the search operation, two drug dealers were apprehended, and substances similar to narcotics were recovered from their possession.

He stated that to completely curb the sale of drugs in this area, additional measures, beyond periodic searches, would be implemented.

Villagers complain that for several years, drug peddling has been rampant in this settlement. While the sale of drugs may have decreased slightly in recent times, it has not been completely halted. Those involved in selling drugs signal to buyers by honking their motorbike horns near the settlement and proceed to sell the drugs once buyers approach them, said police

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On