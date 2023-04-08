Rajasthan man washed away in Ganga while rafting in Rishikesh

A man from Rajasthan was washed away in Ganga while rafting near Osho Ashram in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh on Friday, officials of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said adding that their team immediately reached the spot and an intensive search is underway. SDRF officials said their team immediately reached the spot and an intensive search is underway. (HT Photo)

According to SDRF officials, the man, identified as Harish Kumar Meena, a resident of Jaipur and working in the Kendriya Vidyalaya in the city, lost his balance and fell into the river during rafting. He had come to Rishikesh along with a seven-member team for rafting.

Last month, a 28-year-old woman, Roopa Kumari from Haryana’s Amabala, died in a rafting accident in Rishikesh near Golf Course Rapid stretch in Ganga. A Delhi-based tourist drowned in the same stretch in 2018 when the raft boat overturned midway.

Notably, rafting has become a major adventure sport in Rishikesh in the past one decade. The 35-km Kaudiyala-Ramjhoola Neem beach, 25-km Marine Drive-Ramjhoola stretch and 9-km Club House-Ramkhoola Neem beach and 20-km Kaudiyala-Shivpuri are the main rafting routes on the Ganga River in Rishikesh.