'Resolve to make U’khand drug free by 2025’: CM takes part in Dehradun Marathon

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Dehradun Marathon 2022 on Sunday and said the government "resolves to make the state drug-free by 2025". The marathon was organised by the Uttarakhand Police with the message “Run Against Drugs and Run For Unity” under the chief minister's vision of a "Drug-Free Devbhoomi" by 2025.

Addressing the event, Dhami was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “Today we resolve to make the state drug-free by 2025. We resolve to create awareness about the ill effects of drugs among all, especially the youth." The chief minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat' was being fulfilled with the presence of a large number of youth at the marathon.

In September, Uttarakhand's Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar had said that the Dehradun Marathon (of 21 kilometres and 10 kilometres) would be conducted like the previous editions and prizes worth ₹10 lakh will be distributed to the winning participants.

“Free timing chip will be given to all the participants in the 21 km Half Marathon. Finishers Medals will be given to all the participants who complete 21 km while Finishers Medals will be given to the top 10 participants in 10 km,” Kumar told ANI in September. Along with the marathon, a Fun Run of 3 km was also organised for theme awareness where children above the age of 14 participated.

Other BJP-ruled states that are also intensifying a crackdown on drugs are Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

(With ANI inputs)