New Delhi, The celebrations surrounding author Ruskin Bond's birthday month are far from over, as Dehradun is set to host a first-of-its-kind literary festival on May 24 dedicated to the beloved storyteller whose writings have enthralled generations of readers. Ruskin Bond’s legacy to be celebrated through new literary festival in Dehradun

The inaugural Ruskin Bond Festival, presented by StoneX Global, will bring together writers, artists, poets, performers, and literature enthusiasts in a celebration of storytelling, culture, and creativity in the Lekhan Gaon, Dehradun.

Former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will attend the event as the chief guest.

"The Ruskin Bond Festival marks the first event of its kind organised by StoneX Global. From films and music to dance, heritage, and culinary experiences, the festival celebrates storytelling in all its forms.

"Ruskin Bond's mastery reminds us that creativity is a lifelong practice, and this festival aims to inspire young minds to engage deeply with literature, art, and culture," said Sushant Pathak, group chief marketing officer of StoneX Global.

Bond, who turned 92 on May 19, has authored over 500 short stories, essays and novellas along with more than 50 books for children.

One of the key highlights of the evening will be the exclusive preview screening of 'Mastery', a documentary by StoneX Global inspired by Bond's life and literary journey. The documentary series is slated to premiere on Sony LIV later this month.

While spoken word artist Priya Malik will present a solo poetry performance titled "The Art of Belonging", authors Saksham Garg and Eric Chopra will participate in a panel discussion on "Writing Characters That Feel Real".

The evening will conclude with remarks by Siddharth Bond, grandson of Ruskin Bond and co-founder of The Ruskin Bond Foundation, who has been working to carry forward the celebrated author's literary legacy.

An artwork crafted from exquisite stones in honour of Bond will also be unveiled during the event.

Blending literature with regional heritage, the festival will also showcase Uttarakhand's cultural traditions through a live performance by noted folk singer Meena Rana, alongside authentic 'Pahari' cuisine and local artisanal exhibits.

A specially curated story-writing competition for children below 15 years of age, sponsored by Crossword Books, will offer young participants an opportunity to meet Ruskin Bond.

Calling the festival a tribute to his grandfather's enduring influence on generations of readers and writers, Siddharth Bond said he hopes the event would become an annual platform celebrating literature and the arts.

"It gives me immense joy to mark the debut of this festival with the screening of Mastery, a film that celebrates all seven forms of art. I look forward to welcoming everyone to this event, and to many more in the years to come," he said.

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