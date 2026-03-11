McLeod Ganj , A special prayer ceremony was held for the long life of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at McLeod Ganj in Dharamshala on Wednesday by his supporters and followers. Special prayers held in Dharamshala for long life of Dalai Lama

The event was held at the Theckchen Choeling Temple, which is located at the Central Tibetan Administration headquarters in McLeod Ganj, in the presence of the Dalai Lama.

The event comes as 2026 is being observed as the 90th year of the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, a CTA official said.

Twenty-four Tibet Support Groups, comprising Indians, organised prayer offerings in Hindi and Tibetan.

Former Arunachal Pradesh minister Rinchin Khandu Khrimey, who is also the national convenor for the core group for Tibetan Cause-India, said, "The long-life prayer offering called 'Tenshuk' was undertaken by the core group for Tibetan Cause, which is a national family of Tibet Support Groups. This is a pledge and a humble offering for the long life of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and for a future where truth, compassion and justice may prevail for Tibet and its people."

Tibet Support Groups endorse the fight for Tibet, Khrimey told PTI, adding that this event is aimed at "mobilising" public opinion in its favour.

Lama Sonam Wangdi, a teacher of Buddhism, said the Dalai Lama's teachings of spirituality and humanity were very important in the current time when there are wars, conflicts and dominance across the globe.

During the event, the Dalai Lama also witnessed a cultural dance performance by artists from Arunachal Pradesh and Puducherry as he gave blessings to hundreds of people gathered at the venue.

On Tuesday, Tibetan groups in India marked the 67th Tibetan National Uprising Day with protest marches and commemorations in Dharamshala and a protest near the Chinese embassy in Delhi.

