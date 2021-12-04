‘There will be nothing but foundation stones and plaques’: P Chidambaram on Modi’s Uttarakhand visit today

In a veiled jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dehradun, Uttarakhand, to lay the foundation stone for multiple projects, Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram on Saturday said that there will be such programmes from now as the state assembly election approaches next year.

The Congress veteran also said that there was no development in Uttarakhand despite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) changing the chief minister in the state three times in five years.

“UTTARAKHAND has seen three Chief Ministers in five years, but no development. The start of development will be today, three months before the elections! There will be nothing but foundation stones and plaques!” Chidambaram tweeted.

Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal said that the people question Modi on unemployment and inflation. “People will not be influenced by Modi ji's visit to Uttarakhand, but people will question him on the account of the last four and a half years, will question inflation and unemployment, now people's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will have to be heard,” Godiyal tweeted.

As the poll stage gets heated up, the Congress also has planned for campaigns by its leaders.

Former state chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat on December 1 said that the party will convene a meeting of its core committee members to finalise the plan and programme for poll rallies by party MP Rahul Gandhi and party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

While Rawat said that the Gandhi siblings were expected to visit “soon” he refrained from mentioning any dates.

Meanwhile, Modi is slated to lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in capital city Dehradun worth ₹18,000 crore. “A significant focus of the visit will be on projects to improve road infrastructure, which will make travel smooth and safer, and also increase tourism in the region. This is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister to boost connectivity in the areas which were once considered far-flung,” news agency ANI reported citing Modi’s office (PMO).

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun) to be built at a cost of around ₹8,300 crore is also among the list of projects.