Uttarakhand: Two children killed after landslide hits Gaurikund; one injured

Two children were killed after they were buried under a landslide in Uttarakhand’s Gauri village near Gaurikund in Rudraprayag district on Wednesday morning while another child was injured, said officials. The landslide occurred in Gauri village ahead of the helipad in Gaurikund. (HT Photo)

NS Rajwar, Rudraprayag district disaster management officer said that the family of a labourer from Nepal, Satyaraj’s house was hit by a landslide while they were asleep.

“Satyaraj’s wife Janki and their three children were sleeping in their house in Gauri village when they were hit by a landslide early morning, trapping the three children. Satyaraj had gone to Nepal,” he said.

Rajwar said Janki somehow managed to come out while her children were trapped, and she could not pull them out from the debris.

Rajwar said the landslide occurred in Gauri village ahead of the helipad in Gaurikund.

“After we received information about the incident, a team of NDRF was rushed to the spot. The team with the help of local residents pulled out the three children from the debris and took them to Gaurikund Hospital for treatment where two were declared brought dead by the doctors while one child is undergoing treatment”, he said.

He said the deceased have been identified, a five-year-old daughter and another younger child, while 8-year-old child is being treated at the hospital.

