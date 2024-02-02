UCC craft committee to submit report to CM Dhami today

The five-member committee formed for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will submit its draft report to Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami around 11am today at his residence in Dehradun, officials familiar with the matter said. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (PTI Photo)

“The committee formed to prepare the draft for the purpose of implementing the Uniform Civil Code will submit the draft today at 11 am in Dehradun. After reviewing it, we will move forward in the direction of implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state by bringing a bill in the upcoming assembly session,” Dhami said.

“Today is an important day for all the people of the state when we are going to move forward with more strength, realizing the vision of the country’s illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji of ‘Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat’.”

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been tightened in the state and additional director general of police (law and order) AP Anshuman has directed all district police in-charges (SSPs and SPs) to be on alert in view of the possibility of protests and demonstrations by some organisations in protest against the submission of the UCC draft report or its introduction in the state assembly. He has directed district police in-charges to brief the nodal officers nominated in their respective districts to take seriously even small incidents and take immediate action as per the rules.

The Uttarakhand government has convened a session of the legislative assembly from February 5 to discuss the implementation of the UCC in the state. The draft will be tabled in the House on February 6.

UCC refers to a common set of laws that will subsume customary laws across faiths and tribes and govern issues such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and maintenance. In the run-up to the 2022 state assembly elections, Dhami had announced that the implementation of UCC would be the first decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party government if voted to power.