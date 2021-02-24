Uttarakhand civil judge used vehicle of accused for family trips, suspended
- The HC found that the civil judge had separated the criminal case in his court filed against the accused without there being any valid reason.
Uttarakhand high court on Tuesday, suspended civil judge (senior division), Almora, Abhishek Kumar Srivastava with immediate effect for allegedly favouring an accused in a criminal case and for using private vehicles owned by the accused for family trips, according to a court notification.
"Serious complaint has been received against Abhishek Kumar Srivastava on which disciplinary proceedings are contemplated with regard to following allegations, (and) is put under suspension with immediate effect," said the notification signed by registrar general Dhananjay Chaturvedi.
"Officer and his family members have been using private vehicles belonging to accused Chandra Mohan Sethi, for travelling to the homes of his relatives in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida," the notification stated.
It also said that a criminal case against Sethi was pending in the court of the civil judge/judicial magistrate Almora, presided over by the officer.
Also Read: Black carbon aerosols on Himalayan glaciers could speed up melting: Scientists
"The officer is favouring the accused Chandra Mohan Sethi and for favouring him, separated his case without there being any reason. The aforesaid act and conduct of Abhishek Kumar Srivastava casts serious doubt upon his integrity, amounts to grave misconduct and is in violation of Rule 3(1), 3(2) and Rule 30 of the Uttarakhand Government Servants' Conduct Rules, 2002. Said conduct is unbecoming of a judicial officer," said the notification, adding that during the period of suspension and until further order, the officer shall remain attached with the district judgeship's headquarters in Dehradun and shall not leave the station without obtaining prior permission of the high court.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Black carbon aerosols on Himalayan glaciers could speed up melting: Scientists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
U'khand floods: Govt, other agencies hold crucial meeting to discuss lake formed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll reaches 69; 135 still missing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM requests Union govt for glacier research centre in state
- The demand comes months after the Centre decided to discontinue the Centre for Glaciology project in Uttarakhand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli disaster: 6 more bodies recovered; death toll reaches 68, 136 missing
- Among the six bodies, five were found on Saturday late night while one was found on Sunday morning.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahakumbh: U'khand Police to monitor social media, share intel with other states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 Uttarakhand men crushed to death under dumper after their bike hits Nilgai
- The men belonged to Ratanpura village under Bazpur police station and were on their way to Garjiya temple of Ramnagar in Nainital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
46-year-old killed by leopard in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh
- The leopard dragged her to the forest area and ate her body parts. Her head was found severed from her body.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kumbh preparations in Haridwar underway; registration, Covid-19 report mandatory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Row over proposed name change of medical college in Rudrapur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everest summiteers to IITian top cop: People at forefront of U'khand rescue ops
- HT spoke to some of the main rescuers and officers on the frontline who are leading and coordinating the search and rescue operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will form dept to monitor glaciers via satellite: Minister after Chamoli tragedy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand tragedy: 5 more bodies recovered, death toll reaches 56
- Among the five bodies, three were recovered from the 1.7 kilometre-long Tapovan tunnel at NTPC's hydel power project.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agitators' shower flowers on pilgrims in a unique way to protest Mahakumbh SOP
- Locals, traders, among others, expressed their displeasure on restrictions imposed on pilgrims and tourists for Mahakumbh fair.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Matri Sadan to resume agitation for closure of hydropower projects on Ganga
- From February 23, a seer of the Matri Sadan ashram will go on an agitation demanding scrapping of all hydropower projects.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox