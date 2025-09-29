Uttarakhand CM Dhami says open to CBI probe in UKSSSC paper leak case

Dehradun: Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said he was open to ordering a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case if the state’s agitating youth want it. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (File Photo)

“I am not averse to any investigation. If the youth want a CBI investigation, I will get that done too. At present, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the matter, and that too is a state agency,” Dhami told reporters here while speaking at the “Atmanirbhar Bharat – Swadeshi Sankalp programme” organised at the BJP state office.

His statement comes a day after former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also suggested that the government should order a CBI inquiry if the aspirants demanded it.

Earlier, Dhami said that Swadeshi is not merely a slogan but the foundation of a self-reliant and developed India.

The CM said the campaign reflects India’s civilisational ethos and aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant nation by 2047.

“Swadeshi has been our way of life since ancient times, rooted in Sanatan culture. It is also a pledge of respect towards farmers, artisans, traders and entrepreneurs,” Dhami said, adding that adopting indigenous products strengthens both the economy and the bond with the soil.

The CM spoke about the historic role of the Swadeshi movement in the freedom struggle, citing leaders such as Lokmanya Tilak, Maharishi Aurobindo and Mahatma Gandhi. He said Prime Minister Modi had reduced GST rates from September 22, a move welcomed by traders and consumers alike.

Dhami said Swadeshi today extends beyond Khadi and traditional goods to advanced technologies like the BrahMos missile, Tejas aircraft, semiconductors, UPI and Digital India. “The production of PPE kits and vaccines during COVID is a living example of India’s indigenous strength,” he said.

Highlighting Uttarakhand’s contribution, Dhami said initiatives such as House of the Himalayas and “One District, Two Products” are promoting local produce including honey, millets, ragi, spices and medicinal plants. He added that rural self-employment, small industries and youth-led startups will be prioritised under the Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar Ghar Swadeshi campaign.

Appealing to people to choose local products during Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali and weddings, Dhami said: “To fulfil the resolve of a self-reliant India, we must embrace indigenous goods. Collective efforts will move us towards Prime Minister Modi’s call of Make in India, Make for the World.”