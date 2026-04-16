Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Rudraprayag on Thursday to review arrangements for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, which is set to begin on April 19. Uttarakhand CM reviews Char Dham Yatra preparations; Home Ministry assesses safety, readiness

The Union Home Ministry also held a high-level coordination meeting with state officials.

The pilgrimage begins on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi district. The gates of Kedarnath in Rudraprayag will open on April 22, followed by Badrinath in Chamoli on April 23.

The chief minister travelled by road from Rudraprayag to Guptkashi on NH-107 to assess arrangements for pilgrims' movement.

He inspected Jawadi bypass, an under-construction tunnel, areas cleared of encroachments in Tilwara, and landslide-prone zones, including Banswara and Kund-Kakdagaad.

Dhami later chaired a review meeting in Guptkashi. He directed officials to complete all pending infrastructure works before the yatra commences.

In a separate meeting, MHA Additional Secretary Anuj Sharma reviewed disaster management protocols with state officials. He issued directives to ensure a smooth and safe journey for devotees.

Sharma instructed officials to establish proper transit shelters if the yatra requires temporary suspension during emergencies. He emphasised providing regular updates on health services, traffic management, and security to pilgrims.

Focusing on the safety of helicopter services, Sharma said only pilots with adequate experience of flying in valley regions should be deployed, and they must be well acquainted with local geographical and weather conditions. He directed strict adherence to standard operating procedures in helicopter operations.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Dhami said strict SOPs have already been put in place. He added that helicopter services are meant for the convenience of pilgrims and not merely for business, and that no compromise with passenger safety will be tolerated.

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