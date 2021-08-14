Uttarakhand minister urges CM to name hockey stadium after Vandana Katariya

Uttarakhand cabinet minister Swami Yatishwaranand on Saturday wrote to chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, demanding to rename the hockey stadium in Haridwar’s Roshnabad after Team India hockey player Vandana Katariya.

Earlier, a ropeway company Usha Breco Limited announced that namesakes of star Javelin thrower and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, and Katariya, can avail free rides to the Mata Chandi Devi temple in Haridwar till August 22. “[They] will have to show their Aadhaar card as identity proof,” Usha Breco’s regional manager Manoj Dobhal said.

Katariya was felicitated at her residence on Thursday by the chief minister for her performance at the Olympics. She was also handed a cheque of ₹25 lakh. Calling her Uttarakhand’s pride, Dhami further said that Katariya as a member of the Indian women’s hockey team for over 10 years, had made everyone proud through her dedication and hard work.

The 29-year-old scored a hat-trick at the recently concluded Olympics where the Indian women’s hockey team reached the semi-final for the first time but narrowly missed a medal after losing the bronze medal match to Great Britain.

Also Read | 'Nothing but proud': India laud women's hockey team's valiant performance at Tokyo Olympics

On August 8, Dhami had conferred the Tilu Rauteli award to Katariya – which is given to 22 women annually for their exemplary services. Furthermore, the sportsperson was also declared the brand ambassador for the state’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padavo campaign.

The hockey player received a grand welcome in her home village of Aurangabad in Haridwar district on Wednesday after she returned from Tokyo. “It is a unique feeling seeing so much adulation and wishes pouring in. The Olympics was a litmus test for the past year’s hard work and intense training as a team,” Katariya said, adding that although the Indian women’s hockey team missed the bronze medal, they surely did win “hearts both of people and [the] opposition [team].”

After the women’s hockey team lost the bronze medal match at the Olympics, a few people had hurled casteist slurs on Katariya’s family in Haridwar. According to the hockey player’s brother, Chandrashekhar Kataria, two men and some more unknown persons hurled “abusive remarks, blamed Vandana and Dalit players for being responsible for the defeat.”

“When we protested they used more abusive language and made fun of us for being Dalits. Our family is in deep shock at a time when the whole country is feeling proud of Vandana’s ability and achievement,” he added.

Also Read | Man held for bursting crackers, being abusive outside Olympian Vandana Kataria’s house

One person named Vijaypal was apprehended after a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code, station house officer Lakhpat Butola said. A manhunt is on to arrest other accused.

(With inputs from agencies)