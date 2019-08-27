Delaying delivery of credit card costs Axis bank ₹10,000

cities

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:02 IST

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has penalised Axis Bank bank for delaying delivery of a credit card to a Panchkula resident.

Disposing of a complaint by Rajender Kumar Mehmi of Sector 21, the forum directed the bank’s branch in Sector 10 to pay ₹5,000 on account of mental agony and harassment and ₹5,000 as litigation cost.

Rajender holds an NRI savings account in the branch, as he is working in Doha, Qatar, as an educationist.

On August 24, 2017, he visited the branch, and filled papers for a credit card for himself, and to open two savings accounts for his children. For this, he issued two cheques for ₹55,000 each, and left for Doha later that day.

Rajender submitted that though the cheques were debited from his account, the bank did not issue cheque books and debit cards for his children’s accounts. After multiple enquiries, the bank finally sent the welcome kits in November. But, still provided no information for the status of his credit card.

On December 28, 2017, after arriving in India, he filled the form for a credit card again and contacted his relationship manager for it. He got an approval message the next month, but the credit card came only in February 2018, six months after he first applied for it.

As no one appeared on behalf of the bank, it was proceeded against ex parte.

Considering the facts, the forum observed that non-appearance of the opposite party despite notice showed that they had nothing to say in their defence or against the allegations made by the complainant. “Therefore, the assertions made by the complainant go unrebutted and uncontroverted,” the forum said, adding that with this, the complainant had been able to prove the genuineness of the grievance.

“We conclude that there has been lapse and deficiency on the part of opposite party while delivering services to the complainant. Hence, the complainant is entitled to relief,” the forum ruled.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 01:02 IST