Home / Cities / Delhi assembly peace panel resumes investigation of complaints against Facebook

Delhi assembly peace panel resumes investigation of complaints against Facebook

cities Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly’s peace and harmony committee on Monday resumed its proceedings to investigate complaints it received against social media company Facebook for allegedly failing to take down hateful content from its platforms, especially during the Delhi riots in February.

The panel questioned and recorded statements of two witnesses on Monday, both of whom said the social media giant urgently needed more transparency in its operations, functioning and grievance redressal systems.

Facebook did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.

Prabir Purakaystha, editor of the news website NewsClick and Pratik Sinha, author and co-founder of the non- profit fact-checking website Alt News, attended the hearing through video conference on Monday.

According to a statement released by the committee, Purakaystha deposed that Facebook, through its business model allegedly thrives on the “virality” of hate as it grabs more eyeballs, so curbing hateful content on their platforms does not incentivise them.

“There is an inherent conflict of interest within Facebook’s business strategy and curbing of hateful content. He [Purakayastha] also deposed that there should be more effective measures undertaken by Facebook with respect to grievance redressal mechanism as persons sending their grievances must be entitled to know as to what fate their complaint met. This will only infuse more public confidence in the platform,” read the statement, which also said the committee has been reconstituted by the Assembly Speaker with some new members, even as Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha remained its chairperson.

As per the statement, Sinha said there is a “total opacity” in the functioning and structure of Facebook. He also is said to have cited various posts, which were widely shared during the Delhi riots but despite being declared fake, still exist on the platform without any requisite mark of caution.

“He also emphasised that Facebook operations need to be more transparent, especially with respect to recognising the habitual offender and taking them down permanently. He also deposed that a much greater effort is required as their business model is itself proving to be a hindrance in executing their moderation policies,” the committee further stated.

Monday’s hearing by the panel came after the Delhi Legislative Assembly told the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday that it had summoned Facebook India vice-president and managing director Ajit Mohan as a witness to ascertain the social media platform’s views on whether it contributed in any manner to the build-up of the February 2020 communal violence in the Capital.

Mohan and Facebook moved the Supreme Court on September 22 challenging the September 10 and September 18 notices issued by the peace and harmony committee. The summons stemmed from the committee’s decision to look into Facebook’s role following several foreign media reports that purported to show the social media company may have acted in a politically partisan manner.

