Delhi assembly’s monsoon session from Thursday

cities

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 21:07 IST

New Delhi: The monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly will commence from Thursday and conclude on August 26, the Delhi government said in a statement.

On the first day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has four legislators in the Assembly, is planning to pitch its demand for a special discussion on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The session may also see a discussion and financial allocation or a revised budget for the proposed free Metro rides for women and the Delhi government’s announcement about free electricity up to 200 units.

The Aam Aadmi Party legislators are also planning to use the forum to laud the Kejriwal government for its back-to-back announcements ranging from extension of the power subsidy to fee waivers for auto-rickshaw drivers.

On Tuesday, BJP MLAs Om Prakash Sharma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Jagdish Pradhan, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta demanded that a resolution be passed in support of the Centre’s policy on Jammu and Kashmir. The legislators even wrote a letter to the Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on this and him to dedicate a day in the upcoming monsoon session for a discussion on Article 370.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 21:07 IST