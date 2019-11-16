Delhi: Cloth masks sold outside hospitals ineffective against pollution, say doctors

cities

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:00 IST

New Delhi

For roadside vendors outside the city’s two biggest tertiary care hospitals – All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Safdarjung – a spike in pollution levels means a five-fold increase in the sale of the black cloth masks. The masks, which cost R 20 each, are absolutely ineffective against pollution.

“I keep the masks throughout the year, but most of it gets sold during winter months when the pollution levels shoot up. I sell maybe four or five masks a day when the weather is clear, but on days when the pollution levels are high, I sell anywhere between 25 to 30,” said Balkishore Prajapati, one of the vendors outside Safdarjung hospital gate that opens up to the Ring Road.

He said that he started stocking the masks since the 2016 winters when the pollution levels spiked. “The pollution levels were very bad. I remember that year every other person was wearing a mask; even I was wearing one because there was so much dust and smoke,” he said.

Ravi Kumar, whose mother is undergoing treatment for a tumour in her stomach at Safdarjung hospital, bought a mask for himself when he stepped out to buy food and medicines.

“These days the pollution levels are so high that I can see it. For the last couple of days I have a runny nose and the back of my throat starts itching every time I step out. So I thought the mask would help,” he said.

But the cloth masks do not help, doctors say.

“Such cloth masks are of no use against pollution. The only thing that works is a properly worn N95 or N99 mask. Otherwise, it is just something people buy to comfort themselves,” said Dr Karan Madan, associate professor of pulmonology and sleep medicine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

For a mask to be effective, there should be no gaps under the chin, the sides or on the bridge of the nose.

Disposable N95 and N99 masks cost between Rs 20 and Rs 100 online.

“Wearing a cloth mask is similar to covering the mouth and nose with a handkerchief. It does not protect against the small particulate matter,” said Dr Rajesh Chawla, senior consulting pulmonologist at Indraprastha Apollo hospital.

PM 2.5 or particulate matter of size smaller than 2.5 microns are the most harmful, as they are small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the blood stream. Apart from aggravating respiratory symptoms caused by various pollutants, PM2.5 is known to increase the risk of heart attacks and other cardiovascular ailments.

The doctors say that normal cloth masks can do more harm than good.

“People with asthma may step out on high pollution days or people might go for a walk or jog thinking that their masks are working. But it just increases their exposure,” said Dr Madan.

Dr Chawla added, “Nasal discharge or spit too might get caught in the mask if people with cough and cold sneeze into it, making the masks unhygienic.”