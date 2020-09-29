Delhi cop arrested for shooting friend, killing father-in-law

cities

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:46 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Police sub-inspector, who allegedly shot dead his 62-year-old father-in-law in Rohtak’s Bhainsi village on Monday morning, nearly 12 hours after he shot at his woman friend in Delhi’s Alipur, was arrested from Rohini Sector-3 area on Tuesday morning.

Investigators said sub-inspector Sandeep Dahiya was arrested nearly three hours after he forwarded a note titled “Dying Declaration” on the WhatApp group of his batchmates, explaining the circumstances that allegedly forced him to commit the crimes. He also shared his location in the purported note, saying he was contemplating to kill himself, said members of the team which arrested Dahiya.

According to investigators, Dahiya has confessed to have used his service pistol to kill his father-in-law, Ranbir Singh, and injuring his woman friend. The pistol was found in his possession with four out of the 10 cartridges that were allotted to him by the Lahori Gate police station, where he was posted since December 2017.

While Singh was shot in his forehead and died instantly, the woman suffered three bullet wounds in her right shoulder and arm. Her condition is stated to be stable. Police officers said two bullets had fallen on the road when Dahiya was loading the gun at the spot in Alipur where the woman was shot at following an argument. A passerby, Satbir, also suffered a shrapnel injury in his leg, the officials said.

Another Delhi Police sub-inspector, Jaiveer, posted at Shahbad Dairy police station, had spotted the woman lying on the side of the road while he was crossing the Sai Mandir on the G T Karnal road and had taken her to a nearby hospital. On the way, the woman had revealed that she has been shot by Dahiya.

Dahiya’s wife had told the Rohtak police that they had been living separately for some time due to strained marital relations and also alleged that her husband had earlier threatened that he would kill her father. The Rohtak Police on Monday had said Ranbir was cleaning a drain outside his house when he was shot. A CCTV camera installed in the street showed an SUV with a Delhi registration number, leaving the area after the crime was committed.

“Ballistic experts will examine the pistol to verify Dahiya’s claims,” a police officer associated with the case said, requesting anonymity.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse said Dahiya’s location in Rohini Sector-3 was tracked through “technical and manual investigation”. “Our teams spotted his white Duster car parked in an unauthorised parking space near the M2K shopping mall but Dahiya was missing. They laid a trap and caught him when he came to take his car,” said Alphonse.

“We produced Dahiya before a magistrate that sent him to judicial custody. The two investigating officers (IOs) in the two cases – Alipur and Rohtak – may secure his custody from the court for investigation,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Meham (Rohtak Police) DSP Shamsher Dahiya, said, “We will approach the local court here after the accused will be sent to judicial custody. Then, the court will issue production warrant against Sandeep Dahiya.” The Rohtak police have registered a case of murder against Dahiya.

Police said Dahiya spend two nights in his car and survived mostly on apples and bottled water. After shooting his woman friend on Sunday evening, Dahiya fled to Rohtak. After killing his father-in-law, he went to Kundli and spent the Monday night there in his car, before reaching Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Dahiya kept his mobile phone switched off throughout the two days and switched it on Tuesday morning to send the purported “dying declaration” note, mostly written in Hindi, said another officer privy to the investigation.

HT has seen the note but could not independently verify its authenticity. However, speaking on the condition of anonymity, senior police officers confirmed that the note was sent by Dahiya.

In the WhatsApp note, Dahiya has blamed his dead father-in-law for ruining his married life. “I tried to save my married life for four years. But my wife was under her father’s influence and he destroyed my family. He tried to take half of my salary but could not succeed,” another investigator said, quoting Dahiya’s note.

Dahiya’s wife Rajesh Devi demanded “harsh punishment” for him. “This man had ruined my life and he had always had a questionable character. I urge the police to take strict action against him,” she added.

Police said, in his purported note, Dahiya claimed that if wanted to go untraceable the police would not be able to find him. He also gave locations of important documents kept in his house as well as the password of his laptop. He also claimed “harassment” by his woman friend and said no member of his family should be held responsible for his actions.

Dahiya had joined the Delhi Police in 2006 as a constable and became a sub-inspector in 2010 after clearing an examination. He was residing at Shalimar Bagh Police Colony. He was on medical rest for two days and joined duty on Friday. Since he has been the division officer, 9MM pistol with 10 rounds was allotted to him.