Delhi Police sub-inspector on the run after killing father-in-law, woman friend

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 10:09 IST

Delhi Police teams have conducted raids at five different locations in the national capital and neighbouring Haryana to nab sub-inspector (S-I), Sandeep Dahiya (35), who allegedly shot dead his father-in-law (62) in Rohtak’s Bhainsi village on Monday morning.

Dahiya had also shot at his woman friend in a car at Alipur in outer Delhi over 12 hours before the Rohtak incident.

“We have raided five places, but Dahiya is yet to be caught. Our teams are trying to nab him,” said Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), (north district), Delhi Police.

Dahiya, who is posted at north Delhi’s Lahori Gate police station, is in possession of his service pistol and cartridges that were issued to him on September 26.

That was the last time he had reported for work and was assigned night patrolling duty from 9 pm. It is not yet clear, whether Dahiya allegedly used his service weapon in both the crimes. He was driving his car during the crimes and is on the run along with it, said the officers, who are investigating the cases.

Besides Dahiya’s family members, who live in a Haryana village, the police have also questioned his three friends – one in the national capital and two in his native state – to get more leads about his whereabouts. One of the friends had last spoken to Dahiya on Sunday morning. The friend told the police that Dahiya had informed him that he would be coming to meet him in the afternoon, the officers said.

“Dahiya’s mobile phone was last active at Shalimar Bagh in Delhi until 3 pm on Sunday, around the time he had left his residence along with the woman friend in his car. His mobile phone was switched off since then,” said an officer, who did not want to be named.

Police said Dahiya shot at the woman friend around 5.30 pm at Alipur on Sunday following an argument they had in his car. The woman, who was shot thrice in her right shoulder and arm, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

She has told the police that Dahiya was taking her to meet his family members, who live at Sisana village in Sonepat, Haryana.

On the way, they had an altercation and Dahiya allegedly shot at her and fled, leaving her bleeding on the roadside. She was spotted and admitted to the hospital by another passerby policeman, the officer said. The woman has told the police that she was in a relationship with Dahiya for the past year.

“Dahiya deactivated his social media account and dropped his parents to his native village on Saturday, a day before he shot at his woman friend. We suspect that Dahiya may have planned the crimes well in advance,” the officer added.

While the Delhi police teams were looking for Dahiya, he reportedly drove to his in-laws’ house in Rohtak’s Bhainsi village and shot his father in-law, Ranbir Singh, dead on Monday morning. Dahiya’s wife, Rajesh Devi, said the incident took place at around 7 am when her father was cleaning the road outside their house. She told the police that she had moved back to the parents’ house four years ago following a marital discord. She also said that a case was pending in the local court in Rohtak district.

Police officials said Dahiya had joined Delhi Police as a constable in 2006.

In 2016, he was promoted an S-I after he cleared the departmental examination. “Dahiya has been in a marital dispute with his wife, who has filed a dowry harassment case against him in a police station in Rohtak. He had also faced a departmental enquiry,” said an officer, who knows Dahiya.