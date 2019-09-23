Delhi govt ready to appoint paralegal volunteers at police stations

cities

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:23 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi government has finally prepared a cabinet note for the appointment of paralegal volunteers at 50 ‘sensitive’ police stations in the national capital.

The volunteers were needed for dealing with complaints relating to missing children and other offences against minors. An order passed by the Supreme Court in 2013 had asked all states and union territories to appoint such volunteers at all police stations.

The Delhi government had in a status report filed last month informed the Delhi High Court that the law department had prepared a cabinet note for the “empanelment and deployment of paralegal volunteers at police stations”.

“PLVs will be deputed at child-friendly rooms at 50 sensitive police stations, initially on a pilot basis for a period of six months,” it stated.

According to a government official, “Work is underway on implementation of the scheme. It will be executed soon.”

The HC had recently sought a report from the Delhi government regarding the appointment of PLVs at all the 185 police stations. The Delhi Police had identified 50 police stations in vulnerable areas where such volunteers needed to be deployed in the first phase.

In 2009, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) brought out the Para-Legal Volunteers Scheme that aimed at imparting basic legal training to volunteers selected from different walks of life to ensure legal aid reaches all sections of society. PLVs are expected to act as intermediaries, bridging the gap between the common people and legal services institutions.

In May this year, the union ministry of women and child development had written to heads of police of all states and union territories, requesting that a senior police officer, not below the rank of a deputy inspector general, be nominated as a nodal officer for monitoring cases of missing children with the help of web-based applications such as Track Child portal and Facial Recognition Software.

A report published by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) this July said that on an average, at least 17 children go missing in the city every day and at least two of them remain untracked.

The report analysed Delhi Police data between 2008 and 2017. The report states 64,357 children went missing in these 10 years, of whom 9,383 remain untracked.

On analysing the trends at 20 police stations that recorded the highest number of missing children cases between 2014 and 2017, the panel found that the most vulnerable police station areas were those falling in border districts such as Narela, Shahbad Dairy, Jaitpur, Vijay Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Dabri, Uttam Nagar and Mehrauli.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 21:23 IST