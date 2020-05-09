e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Delhi govt’s Covid bulletin to be released in morning from Sunday

Delhi govt’s Covid bulletin to be released in morning from Sunday

cities Updated: May 09, 2020 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Delhi government changed the cycle of its Covid-19 health bulletin that it used to issue everyday at 9.30pm. Following complaints that the details were being released late, the government said it will start issuing the report in the morning from Sunday.

On Saturday, the government released the health bulletin at around 5:45pm and said that the changed cycle is in tandem with the time cycle of the ICMR. “Kindly note that we have changed the cycle of health bulletin from 12 midnight to 12 midnight as per ICMR time cycle. Earlier, we were following 4pm to 4pm time duration. This health bulletin has data from 4pm yesterday to 12 midnight. From tomorrow, we will be releasing health bulletin in the morning,” the government said in a statement.

As per Saturday’s bulletin, Delhi had recorded 224 cases in a span of just 8 hours - from 4pm to midnight on on May 8. The number of deaths remained at 68.

top news
Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
NIA nabs alleged narco terrorist with Hizbul link from Sirsa
NIA nabs alleged narco terrorist with Hizbul link from Sirsa
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally at 7,797, AIIMS director visits Ahmedabad hospital
Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally at 7,797, AIIMS director visits Ahmedabad hospital
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In