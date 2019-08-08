Delhi government to promote, build more co-ed schools in city

delhi

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:36 IST

The Delhi government is planning to promote co-ed education system in its schools to break gender stereotypes, officials said on Thursday. The government stated that the state-run co-ed schools in the city are performing better than the schools operating just for girls and boys.

According to data shared by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi government’s co-ed schools are performing better than the all girls and all boys schools. In Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exams this year, the pass percentage of government co-ed school stood at 88.1% followed by all girls’ school (82%) and boys’ schools (74.8%).

Similarly for CBSE Class 12, the pass percentage of government co-ed schools was recorded at 98.03%, higher than girls’ schools (97.42 %) and boys’ schools (93.42 %) this year.

Officials said that the government is planning to set up more state-run co-ed schools in the city and might also convert some existing gender-exclusive schools into co-eds. “There is a myth that students do not perform well in co-ed schools and hence parents prefer to send their kids to all girls and all boys schools. The government has analysed the data of CBSE board exams and found out that those studying in co-ed schools have performed better last year,” said a senior government official.

In Delhi, while there are 401 boys schools and 421 girls’ schools, there are only 173 co-ed schools. Some of these schools run in double shifts — girls in the morning and boys in the evening.

The government has also observed that the overall development of students is better in co-ed schools and they become more confident when they study with students of the opposite sex. “The co-ed education culture is prominent in private schools. However, parents who send their children in government schools prefer gender exclusive campuses because they have some preconceived notions about co-ed schools. In order to break stereotypes, the government has planned to set up more co-ed schools in the city. The government is also thinking of converting some existing gender exclusive schools into co-ed,” the official added.

Government school principals expressed mixed reaction on the move. While some termed it “progressive”, many said that it will not be suitable in many parts of the city. AK Jha, head of school at Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya in Rohini Sec-8, said, “There is always curiosity about opposite gender among adolescents. In co-ed schools, the students become more comfortable and cooperative towards members of the opposite sex. The discipline level is also high in co-ed campuses.”

Principal of a government girls’ senior secondary school in northeast Delhi, however, said that the co-ed schools are not suitable in some areas. “A lot of awareness about opposite gender is still required before implementing the move. Many people are still not comfortable in sending their daughters to co-ed schools. There is a possibility that they might stop sending the girls to schools if there will have to study with boys,” said the principal, who requested anonymity.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 21:04 IST