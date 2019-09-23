Delhi govt will install 2.10 lakh streetlights to remove dark spots

cities

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a new scheme to install 2.10 lakh streetlights across the national Capital, a move he said would remove Delhi’s dark spots and ensure the safety of women.

Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference, said these streetlights would not be installed by any road owning agency or civic agency. Instead, they will be installed and maintained by Delhi’s three private power distribution companies (discoms). Each discom will install 70,000 streetlights.

“We are starting a new initiative — Mukhyamantri Streetlight Scheme – which is going to be the Delhi government’s second big step towards women’s safety, after our CCTV camera project. This is a workable solution for removing the dark spots in Delhi. This is the first plan in the world in which a tender of about 30% of the current street light capacity is being launched,” said Kejriwal.

Under the CCTV camera project, the government is installing 2.8 lakh surveillance devices in residential and market areas as suggested by local MLA and RWAs.

According to the government, Delhi has seven lakh streetlights and 2,000 dark spots – where lighting is either very dim or completely absent. Installation of street lights will begin from November 1.

Kejriwal said the project model will be similar to the CCTV camera project.

“There were serious problems in getting permission from MCDs to place poles. So, these streetlights will not be on poles. They will be installed outside residences and periphery walls of neighbourhoods,” Kejriwal said.

“Electricity for the lights will have to be borne by a household which will be automatically adjusted (reimbursed) by our government in their bills. The government will also pay discoms for the installation and maintenance,” he said.

Twenty to 40 watt LED lights with a warranty of three to five years will be placed. The scheme has an investment of Rs 100 crore for the installation and Rs 10 crore per annum subsequently, a statement from the government said.

“The lights will be automatic with sensors. They will automatically turn on when it is dark and will stop when the sun rises in the morning,” Kejriwal said.

“Citizens can submit their requests for streetlights to their local MLAs following the permission of building owners will be taken. The street lights will be installed after the locations are cleared by the power company. The locations for the street lights will be selected before November,” the government said.

