Delhi HC allows Markaz to open till October 14
The Delhi high court on Monday allowed the Banglewali Masjid at the Nizamuddin Markaz building to remain open beyond Ramzan, till October 14, on the condition that the management will ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols.
Justice Jasmeet Singh extended its earlier order of April 1 after the Union government’s counsel told the court that they have no objection if the current arrangement, in place for the opening of the mosque for Ramzan, is continued till the next date of hearing.
The mosque has been open from April 1 for Ramzan following a high court order that allowed devotees to offer prayers on five floors of the mosque, with no permission to carry out Tablighi activities or lectures.
The court also asked the management of the Markaz building to install CCTV cameras at the entry-exit and at all the staircases.
On March 30, the court allowed the reopening of the mosque for 24 hours on Shab-e-Baraat with certain conditions imposed by the Delhi Police. These included putting up display boards, specifying restrictions that no Tablighi activity will be permitted in the building and installation of CCTV cameras.
The court also removed the cap of 100 devotees imposed by the police.
The Markaz building in Nizamuddin has remained sealed since March 2020, over alleged violations of Covid-19 protocols during a Tablighi Jamaat conference.
Several FIRs were registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, the Foreigners Act and various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat event and the subsequent stay of foreigners there during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.
On April 15, 2021, the court allowed 50 people to offer prayers at the masjid complex, during the festival of Shab-e-Baraat.
Except for the Banglewali Masjid, the rest of the Markaz complex, comprising the Madarsa Kashif-ul-Uloom and attached hostel, remain locked.
Land acquisition for Ferozepur-Patti rail link: Farmers seek higher compensation
Farmers of three villages, whose lands are being acquired for the proposed Ferozepur-Patti railway track, on Monday demanded the district administration to ensure higher compensation for their land from the Railways. Farmers from Qutub-Ud-in Wala, Kale Ke Hithar and Dula Singh Wala villages of Ferozepur district in a memorandum to the deputy commissioner, Amrit Singh, demand higher compensation for their land.
Two killed, one injured in Dadri road mishap
Two persons were killed and one injured in a head-on collision between two trucks in Charkhi Dadri on Monday, said police. The deceased have been identified as Jagbir Singh, of Imlota village, and Nafe Singh, of Kosli. Investigating officer Jamer Gulia, of Jhojhu police check post, said the driver and the helper of one of the trucks were killed after another truck collided with their vehicle.
BKU (Charuni) reiterates demand for ₹500 bonus on wheat MSP
A group of farmers, led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni, on Monday held protests in Kurukshetra. Farmers affiliated with BKU (Charuni) also gathered at the deputy commissioners' offices in Ambala and Yamunanagar to protest over their pending demands. District union presidents Malkit Singh and Sanju Gudiana handed over a memorandum of demands, addressed to the chief minister, to the respective district authorities.
Punjab Cabinet okays home delivery of wheat flour to 1.54 cr beneficiaries
The Punjab cabinet on Monday approved the home delivery of wheat flour to 1.54 crore beneficiaries. The supply of flour to the beneficiaries will start from October 1 and will be implemented in three phases. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann. According to a spokesperson from the chief minister's office, the government will offer the option of home delivery of flour to the beneficiaries.
Jind villagers accuse 2 teachers of coming to work drunk, shut down school in protest
Students, accompanied by their parents and other villagers, on Monday shutdown the Government Senior Secondary School at Jind's Brahamanwas village while accusing two teachers of coming to work under the influence of alcohol. A local resident, Rahul Sharma, said two teachers have been visiting the school after consuming liquor. Julana block education officer Shiv Narayan Sharma said he has informed the Jind education officer about the incident.
