Delhi HC allows Markaz to open till October 14

The Delhi high court on Monday allowed the Banglewali Masjid at the Nizamuddin Markaz building to remain open beyond Ramzan, till October 14, on the condition that the management will ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

Justice Jasmeet Singh extended its earlier order of April 1 after the Union government’s counsel told the court that they have no objection if the current arrangement, in place for the opening of the mosque for Ramzan, is continued till the next date of hearing.

The mosque has been open from April 1 for Ramzan following a high court order that allowed devotees to offer prayers on five floors of the mosque, with no permission to carry out Tablighi activities or lectures.

The court also asked the management of the Markaz building to install CCTV cameras at the entry-exit and at all the staircases.

On March 30, the court allowed the reopening of the mosque for 24 hours on Shab-e-Baraat with certain conditions imposed by the Delhi Police. These included putting up display boards, specifying restrictions that no Tablighi activity will be permitted in the building and installation of CCTV cameras.

The court also removed the cap of 100 devotees imposed by the police.

The Markaz building in Nizamuddin has remained sealed since March 2020, over alleged violations of Covid-19 protocols during a Tablighi Jamaat conference.

Several FIRs were registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, the Foreigners Act and various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat event and the subsequent stay of foreigners there during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

On April 15, 2021, the court allowed 50 people to offer prayers at the masjid complex, during the festival of Shab-e-Baraat.

Except for the Banglewali Masjid, the rest of the Markaz complex, comprising the Madarsa Kashif-ul-Uloom and attached hostel, remain locked.