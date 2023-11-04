close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / 1 dead as bus rams into parked vehicles in Delhi’s Rohini

1 dead as bus rams into parked vehicles in Delhi’s Rohini

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 04, 2023 09:57 PM IST

One man killed, another injured after a DTC bus ran over parked vehicles in Delhi. Bus driver apprehended. Identity of deceased yet to be determined.

One man was killed and another sustained serious injuries after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus ran over a few vehicles parked on the roadside in Rohini on Saturday afternoon, the Delhi Police said, adding that the bus driver has been apprehended.

The injured man was identified as Ram Sharma, a resident of Rohini Sector. (Representational image)
The injured man was identified as Ram Sharma, a resident of Rohini Sector. (Representational image)

The identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained, police said. The injured man was identified as Ram Sharma, a resident of Rohini Sector.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media which ostensibly showed an electric bus running over at least eight two-wheelers parked before coming to a halt.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said the police control room received a call about the accident near Mother Divine School in Rohini. When police reached the spot, they were told that two people were rushed to hospital where one was declared dead on arrival.

Sidhu said the bus driver, identified as Sandeep (single name) was later arrested.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out