1 killed, 2 injured as truck hits kanwars on bike on NH-48

Gurugram: A 17-year-old kanwar was killed and two of his companions sustained serious injuries after the motorcycle they were riding was allegedly hit by a truck on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway (NH-48) near Manesar in the early hours of Wednesday, Gurugram police officers said. Gurugram Police personnel deployed at the site of the accident on Wednesday morning. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The accident triggered protests by other kanwars, who blocked both carriageways of the highway, triggering traffic snarls for over four hours, police said.

The deceased was identified as Hemant Meena of Paneda village in Behror, Rajasthan. His companions — Abhishek Meena from Kotputli and Lokesh Meena from Jaipur — are currently in hospital.

Giving details of the case, police said at around 2.45am, the kanwars were on their way to Rajasthan when the incident occurred. Following protests by the devotees, more than 200 policemen were sent to the spot to control the situation, said deputy commissioner of police (west) Karan Goel.

“Traffic was disrupted for nearly four hours on both sides of the expressway, and the stretch between Kherki Daula and the Sirhaul toll plaza witnessed slow movement of traffic. It took two hours to pacify the kanwars,” the DCP said.

Goel said the truck driver was arrested and the vehicle was impounded. “The suspect was identified as Kuldeep Singh of Badshapura village in Agra. The probe is underway,” said Goel.

A case was registered at the Kherki Daula police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 106 (causing death due to negligence, 324 (4) (wrongful loss or damage), and 281 (rash driving on a public way), said police.

Suridner Yadav, one of the kanwars, said they have demanded compensation for Meena’s family. “We have handed over a memorandum to the deputy commissioner and have demanded ₹50 lakh compensation and a government job for the kin of the deceased, and medical expenses for the injured,” he said.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Virender Vij said comprehensive security arrangements have been made for the kanwar yatra, and an advisory has been issued to the public to avoid using routes designated for pilgrims. He said all kanwars have been requested to travel in a “safe lane” created by the traffic police.

“Traffic police personnel equipped with reflective jackets and batons have been employed at every intersection to assist the pilgrims in crossing them,” Vij said.