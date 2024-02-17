 10 wagons of goods train from Mumbai derail at Delhi's Zakhira area; probe on | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / 10 wagons of goods train from Mumbai derail at Delhi's Zakhira area; probe on

10 wagons of goods train from Mumbai derail at Delhi's Zakhira area; probe on

ByHT News Desk
Feb 17, 2024 02:02 PM IST

No suspicion of any sabotage or any mischief in the derailment of bogies, DCP Railway KPS Malhotra said.

As many as 10 wagons of a goods train loaded with iron sheet rolls derailed at Delhi's Zakhira area on Saturday. Railway and Fire brigade officials reached the spot, and started the rescue operation.

Train BHPL-CDG load, operating from Mumbai to Chandigarh was derailed near Jakhira flyover(HT)
Train BHPL-CDG load, operating from Mumbai to Chandigarh was derailed near Jakhira flyover(HT)

Train BHPL-CDG load, operating from Mumbai to Chandigarh was derailed near Jakhira flyover on Patel Nagar-Dayabasti section in New Delhi. There were no reports of any casualty so far.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to Delhi Police, the derailment occurred around 11.52am. "Today, February 17, information was received at 11.52 hrs regarding the derailment of a train near Zakhira Flyover," police said.

"A possible casualty of the person on track is not ruled out. Rescue operation is going on," news agency ANI quoted DCP Railway Malhotra as saying.

No suspicion of any sabotage or any mischief in the derailment of bogies, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On