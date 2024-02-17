10 wagons of goods train from Mumbai derail at Delhi's Zakhira area; probe on

As many as 10 wagons of a goods train loaded with iron sheet rolls derailed at Delhi's Zakhira area on Saturday. Railway and Fire brigade officials reached the spot, and started the rescue operation. Train BHPL-CDG load, operating from Mumbai to Chandigarh was derailed near Jakhira flyover(HT)

Train BHPL-CDG load, operating from Mumbai to Chandigarh was derailed near Jakhira flyover on Patel Nagar-Dayabasti section in New Delhi. There were no reports of any casualty so far.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to Delhi Police, the derailment occurred around 11.52am. "Today, February 17, information was received at 11.52 hrs regarding the derailment of a train near Zakhira Flyover," police said.

"A possible casualty of the person on track is not ruled out. Rescue operation is going on," news agency ANI quoted DCP Railway Malhotra as saying.

No suspicion of any sabotage or any mischief in the derailment of bogies, he added.