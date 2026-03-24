New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested 11 suspects over involvement in a cyber fraud racket operating from Delhi and Mumbai, which allegedly duped a senior citizen here of more than ₹22 lakh on the pretext of high returns on investment, an official said on Tuesday. 11 held for arranging mule accounts for cyber fraud network with Cambodia link: Delhi Police

The accused were allegedly part of the larger network facilitating cyber fraud operations through mule bank accounts, and were linked to international operators, including those based in Cambodia, targeting Indian citizens, police said.

"The case was registered on November 21, 2025, at the cyber police station in southwest Delhi after a 60-year-old complainant reported being duped of ₹22.67 lakh in an investment scam," the officer said.

The victim was lured through a social media advertisement that misquoted the Union finance minister and promoted AI-based trading platforms, promising high returns.

After the victim registered through a link, people posing as investment advisors contacted him, and persuaded him to invest through online platforms and apps.

Police said the accused manipulated the complainant to transfer money into various accounts linked to a company. After he transferred the amount, the communication abruptly ended, making the victim suspicious.

"During investigation, a team conducted money trail analysis, technical surveillance, call detail record examination and social media tracking to identify the accused. The probe revealed that a syndicate was operating from Rohini and Netaji Subhash Place in Delhi, where front offices were set up to open and manage mule bank accounts. Raids were conducted at these locations, leading to the arrest of five accused and recovery of a large number of incriminating materials," he added.

Police seized 40 mobile phones, 92 fake SIM cards, 39 passbooks and cheque books, 27 ATM cards, four PAN cards, a laptop, a desktop, POS machines, UPI scanners and various fake documents used to open bank accounts.

"Further investigation led to the arrest of more accused involved in facilitating and supplying mule accounts. The money trail also pointed to transactions routed through multiple layers and eventually credited into a bank account in Mumbai," he said.

Police conducted further raids in Rajasthan and Mumbai, where four more accused were apprehended. They had allegedly shifted operations from Rajasthan to Mumbai and were engaged in procuring and supplying mule accounts to the network.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the mule accounts were used to channel funds for cybercriminals operating from Cambodia, who targeted Indian victims through fake investment schemes promising high returns.

Police said the syndicate used online platforms to share account details and test accounts before using them for fraudulent transactions. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and trace more victims.

The accused have been identified as Tajindra Singh , Ashish Saini , Shiv Dayal Singh , Shiva , Giriraj Kishore , Pratibha alias Payal , Satish , Ramdev Sangla , Praveen Kumawat , Deepak Mewara and Trilok Chand Nayak .

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