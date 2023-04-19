12 Delhi schools get notice for forcing parents to buy costly books, uniforms: Atishi

A dozen private schools in Delhi have been issued show cause notices by the state government and a probe has been ordered against six other schools for allegedly forcing parents to buy books and uniforms at a high cost from specific sellers, according to a report by news agency PTI. Delhi Education Minister Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 13, 2023. (PTI)

Delhi education minister Atishi said Wednesday that many parents had raised complaints regarding the same despite Directorate of Education (DoE) regulations in the matter.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader confirmed that strict action will be initiated against the schools found to be violating the DoE rules.

"Notices have been sent to the schools concerned asking them to explain the reasons for the complaints received from parents. Additionally, an investigation is also being carried out by the DoE. If any violations of guidelines are found, action will be taken against these schools under the relevant provisions of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973," she said.

Atishi said that she is tracking the grievances and the department has been asked to solve every issue raised by parents on a priority basis. She added that parents have the right to seek details about the required items before the beginning of a school year.

"For schools where such complaints are coming up, officials are conducting investigations into these complaints, and notices have been issued to explain the reasons for violating the guidelines," a DoE statement read.

As per the DoE guidelines, websites of private schools should share a class-wise list of books and education materials ahead of a new academic year. The schools must also give contact information, including addresses, of at least five nearby shops from where the school material can be bought from.

Parents are free to choose their preferred shops in order to buy the books and uniforms and cannot be coerced by the school. The education department has also directed private schools to not modify the colour, design and other details of their uniforms for at least three years.

(With inputs frm PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON