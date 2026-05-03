The Delhi government will roll out mobile pharmacy vans under the Jan Aushadhi initiative to improve access to affordable medicines in underserved areas, officials said on Saturday. 13 mobile Jan Aushadi Kendras to open in Delhi areas lacking facilities

The plan aims to ensure timely availability of essential and life-saving generic drugs while reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for residents.

Selected agencies will deploy the vans across JJ clusters, slums, resettlement colonies and peripheral areas. A high-level committee will determine routes based on population density, disease burden and gaps in existing healthcare infrastructure, an official said.

Each mobile unit will be equipped with medicine storage racks, cold-chain facilities, power backup and GPS tracking.

The vans will have mandatory inventory management software, billing systems and support for digital payments such as UPI and cards. They will also be linked with government health platforms to ensure transparency.

Only quality generic medicines compliant with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and Jan Aushadhi standards will be supplied.

Operators must maintain continuous stock, avoid expired or substandard drugs, and ensure buffer inventory. Bidders will need to submit affidavits confirming compliance.

Each van must be staffed by a registered pharmacist and a support worker, with strict eligibility and background checks. Operators will also need drug licenses and vehicle permits.

Daily reporting of sales, inventory and patient footfall will be mandatory.

Strict penalties — including contract termination and blacklisting — will be imposed for violations such as overpricing, absenteeism, service lapses or sale of substandard medicines.