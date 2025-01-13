14 BJP leaders to oversee poll prep in 70 seats in Delhi

The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has assigned at least 14 senior leaders—including Union ministers, chief ministers, and senior party functionaries — to oversee preparations and campaign pitch in Delhi in areas alloted to them ahead of the assembly elections, leaders privy to the plan said on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) CEC meeting at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. BJP national president and Union minister JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah are also present. (ANI)

The deployment aims to enhance the BJP’s campaign strategy and improve its chances in the Capital.

Senior party leaders such as Uttar Pradesh leader Sidharth Nath Singh, Union minister Satish Dubey, UP MLA Kapil Dev Agarwal, former minister of state for agriculture Kailash Choudhary, Aligarh MP Satish Kumar Gautam and former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank are among those assigned to areas, according to a senior party leader who asked not to be identified. To be sure, five other leaders confirmed the development.

The choice of leaders, according to party insiders, was based on their appeal among specific communities and local demographics. Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath are among the key leaders expected to lead rallies and address voters.

Satish Poonia, who has been assigned Najafgarh, confirmed to HT that he is one of the 14 leaders tasked with overseeing the preparations in the district.

“Our job is to multitask in whatever area assigned to us – from coming out with the precise strategy for that area, to trouble-shooting if needed, we have to do whatever it takes to make the party win from our district,” Poonia said.

Sidharth Nath Singh, in charge of Naveen Shahdara, noted dissatisfaction among residents regarding unfulfilled promises by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). “Promises that Arvind Kejriwal made in JJ clusters in the area aren’t being delivered. In particular, I noticed that sanitation... the jhaadu isn’t working,” he said.

As part of its strategy, the BJP will conduct rallies, small gatherings, and door-to-door canvassing. Leaders from other states have also been deputed to connect with voters of specific caste or linguistic groups.

Former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who hails from Uttarakhand, is campaigning in the New Delhi constituency. “There is a very positive atmosphere for the BJP… people that I interacted with, particularly the pahadis (from the mountains) are eager to have a BJP government in place,” Pohkriyal said.

Arvind Dharmapuri, a lawmaker from Telangana’s Nizamabad, is focusing on Telugu-speaking voters. He said the response from the community reflects dissatisfaction with AAP’s governance. “People told us how Kejriwal failed to deliver on his promises. Essential services such as electricity, water, and roads have not improved. When compared to what the Modi government offers, they seem eager to vote for change,” Dharmapuri added.

According to BJP estimates, Delhi has about 3-4 million voters from Bihar and 2.5 million Telugu-speaking residents. To target such voters, the party has identified colonies with significant concentrations of specific communities. Leaders from the same backgrounds have been tasked with reaching out to them.

“There is a substantial floater vote in Delhi. Our booth workers have mapped areas with concentrated populations of certain linguistic or caste groups. Leaders who share cultural ties with these communities will be leading the outreach,” said a senior BJP functionary.

A second senior leader involved in the campaign said star campaigners from states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh would also be brought in to bolster the party’s appeal.

The BJP faces an uphill battle, having won only seven of the 70 seats in the 2020 elections, following an even poorer performance of just three seats in 2015. In the December 2013 polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party but fell short of a majority. The AAP formed a government with external support from Congress, though it lasted only 49 days. In 2015, AAP returned with a landslide victory, winning 67 of 70 seats. Between 1998 and 2008, the BJP suffered repeated defeats as Congress won three consecutive elections.

Despite past setbacks, BJP leaders expressed confidence in breaking AAP’s winning streak. “People of Delhi can see through AAP’s fake claims and promises. While the Sheesh Mahal (luxurious bungalow) and the Liquor Scam symbolize AAP’s corruption, there are also irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Transport Corporation, and hospitals. As the Prime Minister pointed out, AAP has wasted 10 years of the people’s time,” BJP spokesperson RP Singh said.

Singh added that the party’s campaign would focus on tangible solutions to everyday problems. “We have plans to improve last-mile connectivity, ensure reliable water and electricity supply, and reduce power bills by promoting solar energy. Technology can help us meet the people’s needs, and we’ll show how we can implement better solutions than the current government,” he said.