15-year-old mows down 2-year-old neighbour at Delhi’s Paharganj

A 15-year-old boy in a car ran over his two-year-old girl neighbour in the by-lane outside their house at Ram Nagar in Paharganj on Sunday evening, police said. The boy was apprehended and booked for rash and negligent driving causing death, while the boy’s father was booked under the Motor Vehicles Act, police said on Monday. The girl’s father sought strict action against the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident was captured by a CCTV camera in the vicinity. In a 1.02-minute video clip, the girl, identified as Anabia, was seen playing in a lane and sitting in the middle of the lane, when the car started moving slowly towards her. The vehicle stopped briefly and moved again, with its front-left portion crushing the girl and running her over, following which passersby alerted the driver.

Police said the Nabi Karim police station received a call about the incident around 6.15pm on Sunday, and learnt that the girl died during treatment at the hospital.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Harsha Vardhan said the girl was hit by a Hyundai Venue car. “The girl was playing in the lane outside her house, when the vehicle driven by its owner’s 15-year-old son hit her, causing her severe injuries that claimed her life,” he said.

The FIR was registered under sections 281 and 106 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the complaint of the girl’s father. The teenager was apprehended and the vehicle was impounded, the police said. Further, the father, booked under Section 5/180 of the MV Act, may face ₹5,000 fine or imprisonment that may extend to three months, or both, a police officer said.

Anabia’s father Shamse Alam said that on Sunday evening, he was in the lane outside his house along with his daughter to oversee a sewer line repair.

“As I was busy seeing the sewer line repair work, she walked a few steps away, sat in the lane and was playing. The car came towards her and its front-left portion hit my daughter. She was then run over. We pulled her out from and rushed her to Kalawati Saran hospital, where she died during treatment,” Alam said.

“The driver of the car is the son of our neighbour. We caught him and handed over to the police. I want justice for my only child and hope the police do not show any leniency towards him,” said Alam, who runs a bag manufacturing unit in Nabi Karim.

Police said Anabia was the only child of her parents, Shamse Alam and Ashifa Khatoon, who is a homemaker and was inside their first-floor flat during the incident.

“My daughter was alive when we took her to the hospital. She told me that she was not able to sit. Those were her last words,” Alam said.