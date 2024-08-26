 16-year-old held for killing father | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
16-year-old held for killing father

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 26, 2024 10:19 AM IST

On Sunday morning, the deceased picked a quarrel with his wife during which his 16-year-old son intervened and hit his father’s head with a plastic pipe, causing his death

NEW DELHI

A 16-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly killing his 55-year-old father with a plastic pipe in Aman Vihar on Sunday morning, when trying to fend off his drunk father from assaulting his mother, police said.

A senior police officer said they were informed of the incident that took place in Ramesh Enclave around 11am.

“He was immediately shifted to hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors,” the officer, requesting anonymity, said.

The officer said that the man, a labourer, used to beat his wife and children over trivial issues after getting drunk. On Sunday morning, police said, the deceased picked a quarrel with his wife during which his 16-year-old son intervened and hit his father’s head with a plastic pipe, causing his death.

A case under sections 103(1) (punishment for murder) and 3(4) (common intention) of the BNS was registered at the Aman Vihar police station. “The minor was apprehended from near his residence. Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.

News / Cities / Delhi / 16-year-old held for killing father
