17 injured in gas cylinder blast in northwest Delhi

Seventeen people, including four women, suffered burns after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a slum dwelling in northwest Delhi’s Azadpur, leading to the collapse of at least four other nearby houses, and the roof and parts of the wall of a two-storey building.

Of the injured persons, the conditions of at least five were serious as they had suffered between 20% and 40% burns all over their bodies. They were referred to Lok Nayak, Ram Manohar Lohoa and Babu Jagjivan Ram hospitals in central and outer Delhi, police and fire department officials said.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that the fire control room received a call at 10am regarding a cooking gas cylinder blast at a house in Lalbagh slums in Azadpur, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The fire was not big but some houses had collapsed because of the cylinder blast. Our teams controlled the blaze and the injured persons were rushed to nearby hospitals,” said Garg.

Police said that during the preliminary enquiry, it was learnt that one Pappu Kumar was changing a gas cylinder at the third floor of his house when it exploded. The impact of the blast was such that the roof and walls of the house collapsed along with at least four other nearby houses, said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani. “Legal action is being taken,” she said.

Locals said that some of the injured persons suffered burns while trying to rescue people trapped in the collapsed house.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including environment minister Gopal Rai and Model Town legislator Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, visited the incident spot and assured help from the Delhi government to the injured persons.