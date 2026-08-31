₹1.75 lakh, jewellery stolen from house of Alka Lamba’s father in Tagore Garden

NEW DELHI: Three masked men allegedly broke into the house of Congress leader Alka Lamba’s 88-year-old father, Amar Nath Lamba, in west Delhi’s Tagore Garden early Sunday and fled with ₹1.75 lakh in cash and jewellery, police said. Police said they were examining CCTV footage from the house and surrounding areas to identify and trace the suspects. (Representational image)

According to police, they received a PCR call about the theft at 10.23 am. “The stolen items include ₹1.75 lakh in cash, a gold earring, a gold chain and a diamond ring. A crime team inspected the spot and an e-FIR was registered under sections 305 (theft) and 331(4) (house-trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of Kanchan Chadha, daughter of Amar Nath Lamba,” a senior police officer said.

Police said they were examining CCTV footage from the house and surrounding areas to identify and trace the suspects.

Lamba, president of the All India Mahila Congress, said her father was safe.

“The CCTV footage installed at my father’s house shows that three masked men enter the house and, after clearing everything out in 10 minutes, flee on a bike,” Lamba said in a post on X.

She also raised concerns about residents’ safety in the Capital.

Police said efforts were underway to identify the accused and establish the sequence of events.