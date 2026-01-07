17-yr-old killed in Delhi’s Trilokpuri, six juveniles held

New Delhi The deceased was a Class 11 student from a government school in Mayur Vihar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 17-year-old boy was beaten to death allegedly by a group of six teenagers in an argument over a comment made on a social media post in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri on Monday, following which police on Tuesday apprehended all six juveniles for the assault and murder.

The deceased was a Class 11 student from a government school in Mayur Vihar. He was called by the boys outside on Monday evening and was later found lying unconscious near his home. He succumbed to his injuries early Tuesday, police said.

Abhishek Dhania, deputy commissioner of police (east), said, “During inquiry, an eyewitness was found. He said that the victim had been in dispute with one of the juveniles of the area. On the evening of the incident, a verbal altercation escalated into a physical fight.The eyewitness said the victim was surrounded by multiple boys who repeatedly assaulted him with fists and feet. When the eyewitness attempted to intervene, he was also assaulted. Around 1 am on Tuesday, doctors called us and told us that the boy had died.”

The boy’s mother told HT, “I don’t know why they killed him. After an hour or two, they returned and left him in the area. We asked them what happened to my son and they said he was attacked by some bikers. They lied to me and killed my son. All boys live here only. My son has never hit anyone. Why was he killed?”

In another incident in east Delhi’s Dallupura, two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly killing a 28-year-old man using a giloy creeper and robbing him of ₹22,000. The deceased, Mohd Islam Ali, was found dead in his room on Sunday. Police said he worked as a labourer.

“During inspection, we found several empty liquor bottles, plastic glasses and snacks near the body. We found that he was last seen with two teenagers. We held them on Monday and found that they had consumed liquor with the deceased and later tried to rob him. When the victim caught them, they strangulated him using a giloy creeper,” the DCP said.