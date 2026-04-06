The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Sunday said it has cleared 18,495 metric tonnes (MT) of waste from 123 locations along railway tracks in the city, covering nearly half of the tracks. 18.5k metric tonnes waste cleared from Delhi’s railway tracks: MCD

The clean-up is part of a joint sanitation drive by the civic body and railway authorities. “Delhi has around 102.9 km of railway tracks, where garbage had accumulated over time due to indiscriminate dumping by nearby habitations. This not only posed sanitation challenges but also adversely impacted the city’s image, especially for visitors,” said an official.

So far, around 49.74 km of the tracks have been cleaned. Officials said 18,000–20,000 MT of waste had accumulated across the identified sites. Around 4,100 MT of waste were cleared from the Karol Bagh and Keshavpuram zones. The City SP zone followed with 2,703 MT cleared.

“In Keshavpuram Zone, a major legacy waste site near Azadpur Railway Station has been completely cleared and converted into a usable open space. The MCD has also installed 61 twin dustbins along the tracks and are conducting awareness campaigns to discourage open dumping and promote responsible waste disposal practices,” said the official.

“Cleaning railway corridors—one of the most visible entry points into the city—has been a priority, and the progress achieved so far is encouraging. We are not only removing legacy waste but also putting in place systems to prevent its recurrence through infrastructure augmentation and public awareness,” said MCD commissioner, Sanjeev Khirwar.