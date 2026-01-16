18-year-old stabbed to death in Rohini’s Japanese Park

NEW DELHI:An 18-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Rohini’s Japanese Park on Thursday afternoon by at least two men, police said, adding that the suspects are on the run and the motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained. According to police, the victim was with his friends when the incident took place. (Representative photo)

A senior police officer refrained from revealing the victim’s identity as his age was yet to be verified. He was a resident of Budh Vihar and was a school dropout, he said.

According to police, the victim was with his friends around 3:00 pm when the incident took place.

“At least two men came to the park, had a scuffle with the victim and stabbed him multiple times in front of his friends,” the officer said.

His friends rushed to a nearby police booth to inform officials about the incident. The officials then took him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

Preliminary probe revealed that the victim and accused knew each other and lived in the same neighbourhood. “We are verifying if the man was killed over his friendship with a woman or an old enmity. The motive will become clear after the arrests are made,” the officer said.

Police have registered a case on charges of murder and further probe is underway.